EU nations to train 30,000 Ukraine troops 

European Union member states plan to train as many as 30,000 members of Ukraine’s armed forces this year, including from territorial defence units.

“In 2023, the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine plans to train 30,000 Ukrainian armed forces personnel, including soldiers of the territorial defence forces,” the defence ministry in Kyiv said on Tuesday.

The statement was made after a pledge from EU officials in February this year that it would train 30,000 Ukrainian troops, building on an initial target of 15,000 personnel.

The announcement came as Brussels asked EU member states to back a 50-billion-euro ($55 billion) package to support Ukraine over the next four years.

According to the Defense Ministry, about 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained under the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine (EUMAM).

The EUMAM was set up in October 2022 with the aim of improving the training of the Ukrainian military.

Last year, the mission purchased the necessary equipment and ammunition. In 2023, Ukrainian soldiers, including members of the Territorial Defense Forces, are to receive training on the territory of EU member states.

The stated goals of the EUMAM are to improve the capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct military operations and to help them defend Ukrainian territory, sovereignty, and civilian population.

Individual partners like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and others already provide training to Ukrainian soldiers, particularly on pieces of equipment that Ukraine has no experience with.

AFP