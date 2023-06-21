Etsu Nupe, clerics converge on Abuja, want greater focus on marriages

…Stress importance of ‘traditional marriages’

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Clerics from different faiths and the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar on Wednesday converged on the nation’s capital, Abuja to begin a two-day conference on the place of marriages in tackling societal challenges.

At the event tagged, ‘Strengthening Families Conference’ which was organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, the General Authority and President of the Africa West Area Presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, Elder Gifford Nielsen and Sister Wendy Nielsen urged political leaders to formulate policies that support marriage, parenthood and family life.

According to Nielsen, policies that support marriage, parenthood and family life will make it possible for Africans to reap the benefits of a godly generation of youths.

He added that the answer to the world’s problems is a family based on Godly principles.

Noting that Africa is home to the world’s largest youth population, with about 60 percent of the continent’s people being below 25 years of age, Nielsen said: “This is what we call the rising generation. We love them and we have so much faith and hope for them.

“With the right tools, education, resources and encouragement, these young people can represent what a better Africa can look right in the future.

“The greatest gift we can give them is a stable and loving family. Strong families are the keys to a flourishing society as we have heard many times today and lead to better outcomes for parenting, children and communities.

“For our political leaders who are listening in or in attendance, policies that support marriage, parenthood and family life will make it possible for all Africans to reap the benefits of a generation of youths.”

Nielsen also charged participants not to be intimidated by those who teach against traditional marriages and traditional families, saying they should stay proud to aspire to something so high and so sacred.

“We need to use this forum, this wonderful strengthening families conference to build and find the right language, reasoning and forms of witness that can help us reach the hearts of the people throughout Africa.

“May we continue to teach and to testify our traditional marriages with enthusiasm and with courage,” Nielsen also said.

On her part, Sister Nielsen emphasised the importance of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints on family and marriage.

“We believe that marriages last forever and that families are united throughout eternity. Our ability to reach a foremost of joy in this life and to achieve exultation in the life to come, is inextricably linked to our marriage covenant and the development of God-centred family,” Nielsen said.

While saying that the church has a pro family policy that aims to strengthen the relationship between mothers and fathers and also parents’ relationship with their children, Nielsen added that the Church’s pro parent agenda is to put families as the core social and economic unit of a strong and healthy society.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Coscharis Mobility Ltd and Sixth Nigeria, Area Seventy, The Church of the Latter-day Saints, Elder Christian Chigbundu, said the Strengthening Families Conference was founded four years ago as an initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints in collaboration with reputable organizations.

He said; “It is a known statistics that for every ten marriages, one or two cracks after two years.

“Such cracks know no religion, no class, no colour and that is why today, we have invited people from different religions, excellences and many other people who are participating today,” Chigbundu said.

Also speaking, the Co-Founder and President of Family Watch International, Sharon Slater, said parents have a prior right to guide the education of their children”.