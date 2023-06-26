Ethiope East LG boss enjoins Deltans to support Oborevwori’s govt

Oborevwori

By Etop Ekanem

The Executive Chairman of Ethiope East local government area of Delta state, Hon. (Pharm.) Victor Ofobrukueta, weekend, appealed to all Deltans to give maximum supports to the administration of Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori.

Ofobrukueta said for the governor to bring dividends of democracy to all parts of the state, that Deltans have to play their roles by providing enabling environment at all levels for him to succeed.

Ofobrukueta who gave this appeal at a public function in Asaba while speaking to newsmen, congratulated the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori on his 60th birthday and wished him many years ahead.

He said the More Agenda of the Oborevwori’s administration is a well designed template that will transform the entire state as part and continuation of the immediate past governor, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

While using the governor’s 60th birthday as an opportunity to call for supports from Deltans at home and in diaspora to rally round the Oborevwori’s administration for the betterment of all Deltans and the state, Ofobrukueta said he is very optimistic without any iota of doubt that the governor will surprise all Deltans with bountiful harvests of development if he is given a conducive environment to deliver to Deltans his campaign promises.