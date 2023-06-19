Erratic Rains: Experts allay farmers’ fears 

Agricultural experts in Bauchi State have advised farmers to plant early maturing seeds and not to exercise fears over the erratic rains in the country.

The experts, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi, said there was no need to raise concerns about the rains.

NAN reports that erratic rainfall in some parts of the country has instilled fears among farmers.

Mr Daniel Abarshi, the Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Bauchi, urged the farmers not to entertain fears as they were still within the planting period.

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had predicted earlier than long-term average rainfall onset dates across the country in 2023.

“We shouldn’t be afraid as farmers, especially those of us in the northern part of the country.

“We need to plant early maturing seeds to mitigate the costs of early cessation of rainfall,” he said.

Abarshi advised the farmers to pray and plant early maturing varieties of seeds as part of measures to handle early cessation of rainfall.

Dr Iliyasu Gital, a former manager, Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme, also urged the farmers to go for early and medium maturing crops.

“Try and plant crops such as maize, sorghum, soya beans and millet, among others, that mature early as the way out in terms of seed selection.”

Mr Midalla Sulaiman, a Lecturer with the College of Agriculture, Bauchi, noted that this year’s rain pattern might come with insects and pests that could attack crops planted by farmers.

“I would advise farmers to look for pesticides and insecticides in advance for prevention,” he said.