ErrandPay Revolutionizes Digital Payments Landscape, Empowering MFBs and Fintech lovers with Low-Cost POS Solutions

Ajibola Awojobi, a foresighted innovator in the age of transformative digital payments, has charted a path that complements rather than competes with existing players. Recognizing that overcoming cost barriers and unlocking Nigeria’s Fintech potential requires strategic partnerships, Ajibola leads ErrandPay, a technology-driven financial solutions provider dedicated to empowering microfinance banks (MFBs) and fintech founders with affordable Point of Sale (POS) solutions.

With a strong network of prestigious partnerships with Nigeria’s leading banks and licensed payment processing partners, ErrandPay removes the barriers to innovation, slow market entry, and stakeholder management that frequently prevent MFBs and fintech founders from embracing digitalization and reaching their full potential.

Ajibola elucidates the pivotal factor that underpins ErrandPay’s resounding success, stating, “Our strong relationships with Nigeria’s premier banks play an instrumental role.” These strategic alliances equip ErrandPay to leverage the expertise and infrastructure of established financial institutions, guaranteeing the unwavering stability and impeccable reliability of their POS solutions. By harnessing the collective might of these industry leaders, ErrandPay seamlessly delivers cutting-edge technology, secure transactions, and seamless integration to MFBs and other fintech startups, sparing them the burden of substantial upfront investments or technical complexities.

Nihinlola Adeyemi, the esteemed COO at ErrandPay, affirms, “Our strategic partnerships with Nigeria’s leading banks and licensed payment processing partners grant us unparalleled support and resources to extend to microfinance banks.” Comprehending the challenges MFBs confront, ErrandPay’s core mission revolves around dismantling barriers and furnishing innovative solutions that enable MFBs and Fintech founders to offer digital payment services effortlessly.

At its core, ErrandPay is a technology company propelled by an unyielding passion for simplifying the digital payments landscape. Discerning the pervasive myth within Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, ErrandPay rejects the notion of redundant efforts and instead, pioneers solutions that genuinely cater to the specific needs of microfinance banks.

ErrandPay’s commitment to innovation transcends affordable POS solutions. The company ceaselessly pushes boundaries and forges ahead with the development of new technologies that empower MFBs to offer digital solutions on POS devices. By maintaining an unassailable lead, our solution ensures that esteemed partners, MFBs, furnish their customers with the latest features, enhanced security, and an effortless payment experience.

At ErrandPay, we actively challenge the myth of replication and catch-up within Nigeria’s tech ecosystem. Our responsibility lies in continual building and innovation, facilitating MFBs and fintech startups, harnessing cutting-edge technology and unlocking unprecedented growth opportunities and financial inclusion,” declares Ajibola.

ErrandPay’s affordable POS solutions, fortified by strategic partnerships and an unwavering commitment to innovation, herald a transformative era for microfinance banks. By democratizing digital payments, ErrandPay obliterates barriers, enabling MFBs and fintech startups to expand their services, penetrate underserved communities, and spearhead Nigeria’s remarkable journey toward financial inclusion.