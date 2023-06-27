ERA/FoEN, NEITI partner on IOC divestment campaign, environmental issues

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, and the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative, NEITI, to partner on addressing the myriad of challenges in the oil and gas industry, including holding multinational oil corporations accountable for despoilation of the environment in oil producing communities.

Executives of the two organisations resolved on this during a meeting in Abuja on the heels of ERA/FoEN team’s courtesy visit to NEITI’s new office complex as contained in a statement signed by, Executive Director, ERA/FoEN, China Williams.

Williams explained why the visit became necessary, which was basically to deepen the already existing relationship between the two organisations and explore more ways of collaboration to address the crisis of transparency and accountability in the extractives sector.

Williams also utilized the opportunity of the visit to reiterate the importance of ERA/FoEN campaign exposing the underlying reasons behind the flurry of international oil companies divestment in the Niger Delta after decades of extraction, and the need to hold them accountable for the harms of their operations which have affected man and the environment in host communities.

Welcoming the delegation, Executive Secretary, NEITI, Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, said that the two organisations have come a long way and would sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to deepen civic engagements on environmental justice in managing oil emissions and gender issues, particularly in the extractive industries’ host communities.

The MoU is to cover public education and enlightenment, civil society policy advocacy, capacity building on control of toxic and poisonous chemicals such as Carbon Monoxide, Methane and other pollutants resulting from oil and gas exploration in host communities.

Orji also revealed that following previous engagements, NEITI has set up a desk specifically dedicated to the environment and gender issues with a desk officer.

He further explained that to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing energy sector, NEITI recently unveiled a five-year strategic plan that took those issues into consideration, as the agency would soon commence the process of reviewing its enabling law.

The NEITI boss urged the non-governmental organisation to carefully study the research publications on environment and gender recently launched by the organisation with the support of the Ford Foundation.