EPL transfer: Manchester United list two players as ‘must-sells’ this summer

Manchester United have identified two players on their books that they consider “must-sells” this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles are two players that the club intend to let go this summer.

Both players are reportedly surplus to requirements for Erik ten Hag as he looks to assemble a formidable squad ahead of next season.

Telles, 30, spent last season on loan at Seville, where he won the Europa League. He is already behind Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in the left-back pecking order.

Meanwhile, Bailly was loaned to Marseille last season. He has another injury-ridden campaign, making just 23 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Making a decision to get rid of players like this is usually the easy part. I suspect United will struggle to find buyers for them.

United have already released Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, so Ten Hag is finally cutting down on the amount of centre-backs in the squad. He needs to add more quality to that department this summer.