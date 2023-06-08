EPL Transfer: Liverpool sign Mac Allister from Brighton for £35m

Liverpool have completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion on a long-term deal for £35m.

The Argentine star successfully completed a medical and agreed personal terms to become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer window.

Mac Allister arrives at Anfield about six months after helping his country win the World Cup hosted in Qatar last.

Liverpool moved swiftly to secure Mac Allister after he attracted widespread interest on the backdrop of his impressive showing at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old also had a highly impressive season with Brighton.

The midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com: “It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.