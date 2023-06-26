EPL transfer: Jurrien Timber to earn £90,000 per week at Arsenal

Arsenal are on the verge of agreeing on personal terms with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber ahead of an improved bid for the player.

In the financial details of the deal as reported by Daily Mail, Timber will earn a minimum of £90,000-per-week at Arsenal with achievable add-ons that will push his salary closer to £120,000-per-week at the Emirates.

Arsenal had their first bid of £30 million rejected by the Dutch giants.

The Gunners are set to return with a new offer for the 22-year-old in the coming days.

Timber is keen to leave Ajax this summer, and the defender is said to prefer a move to the North London club.