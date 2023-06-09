EPL transfer: Harry Maguire reluctant to leave Man United

Harry Maguire has reportedly refused to leave Manchester United as he believes he can fight for his place in the team next season.

Maguire has been linked with a move away following a torrid campaign where he has slipped in the club’s defensive pecking order.

The England international was limited to just eight Premier League starts last season following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez as a partner to Raphael Varane.

Tottenham have emerged as a potential destination for the 30-year-old defender, with new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou thought to be targeting defensive reinforcements during his first transfer window at the club.

However, according to talkSPORT, Maguire is ‘reluctant’ to leave Old Trafford this summer, with a desire to fight for his place, with Aston Villa also thought to hold an interest in the centre-back.

This could be a clog in the wheel of United’s summer transfer dealings, with a move to sign Napoli’s Kim Min-jae reportedly on the cards.