EPL transfer: Chelsea reject Man Utd’s £40m bid for Mason Mount

Manchester United have seen their opening £40 million bid for midfielder Mason Mount rejected by Chelsea.

It is reported that the Blues are holding out for a significantly higher fee for the England international.

Mount whose contract at Stamford Bridge will expire in 2014 is set to leave the club this summer after both parties failed to agree on a renewal.

Man United have been long-time admirers of Mount with the 20-year-old also favouring a move to the Old Trafford side.

United would however have to step up their bid to meet Chelsea’s financial demands for the player.