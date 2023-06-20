EPL transfer: Arsenal make opening £30m bid for Ajax defender, Jurrien Timber

Arsenal have made a £30 million opening offer to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

The Dutch club are demanding £50 million to sell the 22-year-old defender, according to The Athletic.

Optimism, however, is high that a compromise can be reached.

Timber, who can play as a centre-back or right-back, graduated from the Ajax academy and has won 15 international caps for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands international has made a total of 121 appearances for Ajax and has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, is now looking to bring in Timber to reinforce his defensive options ahead of next season.