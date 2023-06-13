EPL tranfer: Chelsea told to pay £52m for Inter’s Andre Onana

Chelsea have reportedly been told to pay £52 million to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.
The Blues are interested in signing a new goalkeeper, and it is understood that Pochettino is a ‘huge admirer’ of Onana and is ‘eager to get a deal done’ for the goalkeeper
Pochettino considers the goalkeeping position at Chelsea a priority, and he will be backed with significant funds this summer transfer window.
According to Sport Italia journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Inter Milan have affirmed that they will not give a transfer fee discount to Chelsea in their bid for Onana.
The Serie A giants are, however, interested in welcoming offers in the region of £52 million.
Inter are unwilling to include any Chelsea star in a player-plus-cash deal for Onana, who guided them to their first UEFA Champions League final in 13 years.
Onana has established himself as Inter Milan’s first-choice goalkeeper since arriving on a free switch from Ajax in 2022.
The Cameroon international registered 19 clean sheets in 41 overall appearances for Inter, conceding 36 goals in the process.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.