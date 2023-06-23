EPL: Man United given deadline to sign Mason Mount

Manchester United have been issued a deadline to complete the deal to sign Chelsea’s Mason Mount this summer.

United saw their opening bid of £40million for Mount rebuffed last week, with an increased offer of £45million plus £5m in add-ons also turned down on Wednesday.

The England international is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea with Man United manager Erik ten Hag keen on bringing him to the Old Trafford.

It is understood that Man United have agreed with Chelsea and are close to agreeing a £60million move for the former Derby County star.

However, as per Metro UK, the Blues want the deal wrapped up swiftly and have set a deadline for the end of next week to have Man United complete the 24-year-old’s transfer to Old Trafford

Man United are preparing a third bid for the England midfielder but have warned Chelsea that they ‘won’t keep negotiating for too long’ despite agreeing personal terms with the player.