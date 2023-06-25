EPL: Arteta makes decision on leaving Arsenal for PSG

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said he cannot leave the club at the moment as he has a lot to achieve at the Emirates.

The Spaniard was handed the Gunners’ job in December 2019 after Unai Emery was fired.

Ever since, he has won the FA Cup and Community Shield.

He also led Arsenal to a second-place finish, despite topping the table for over 200 days.

In the off-season, Arteta has been linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain. But it is an offer he didn’t consider.

“I can only say that I’m happy at Arsenal. I feel loved and also appreciated by the owners. I have a lot of things to do for this club.

“I’m very happy and really, but trust me incredibly grateful for being Arsenal’s manager,” Arteta said according to Marca, via Football London.