Epere Augustine takes fashion tour to Europe

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to showcase the brand to the world, fashion entrepreneur, Epere Augustine, CEO of BG Wellington brand has concluded plans to take a fashion tour to Europe including Torino, Italy for Turino fashion week, Milan fashion week, France for Paris fashion week and UK for London fashion week beginning from July 27, 2023.

This was just as Augustine conquered the West/East Africa tour which kicked off between March and May 2023.

Speaking, Augustine disclosed that he worked on styling projects and commercials in a bid to connect with different African prints and models across africa. In countries like Ghana, Senegal, Kenya, Uganda as well as Rwanda.

“Moving onward, the fashion guru has put together a Europe tour slated to kick off 27th of July.

“This year seem to be looking good for the fashion house, as they intend to further expand and organize more tours in the nearest future”, he said.