Enyimba, Yobe Desert Stars book Naija Super 8 final spot

By John EGBOKHAN, Eket

Still revelling in the euphoria of winning the Nigerian league, Enyimba International on Saturday pipped Heartland of Owerri in the southeast conference playoffs of the Naija Super 8.

In the much anticipated Oriental derby of the Naija Super 8 holding at the Eket Township stadium, the Peoples Elephant as Enyimba are called by their fans and followers scored the decisive goal, off a right foot volley by Murphy Ndukwu on 25 minutes.

Propelled by the opener, Enyimba, who are coached by former Eagles winger Finidi George searched for the second goal but what would have been the second goal was squandered by Moses Omoduemeke on 39 minutes.

Heartland tried to find the equaliser but they were let down by poor finishing as Enyimba held on to earn another return trip to Lagos for the Super 8 final showdown in July.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Enyimba coach Finidi George said he was not satisfied with the performance but was relieved to see his troops march into the Naija Super 8 final.

“The performance was not satisfactory because we are a team noted for controlling the game with our passing style but we are happy that we have qualified for the tournament”, said Finidi.

Yobe Desert Stars qualify

Yobe Desert Stars defeated Gombe United 2-1 in the northeast conference playoffs.

In today’s first match watched by top dignitaries comprising 1980 Nations Cup winner Charles Bassey, Yobe Stars scored the opening goal in the 39th minute, all thanks to Tony Elaigwu.

Shuaibu Adamu doubled the lead for Yobe Desert Stars with a header after 45 minutes.

Not wanting to be rolled over by their foes from the northeast, Gombe United pulled one goal back through Oguchi Samuel seven minutes into the second half.

Efforts by Gombe United to find the equalizer failed as Yobe Desert Stars hung on to win and book a place in the money-spinning Naija Super 8 final tournament in Lagos next month.

Organised by Flykite Productions, the Naija Super 8 playoffs is the biggest off-season tournament in the country.

According to Flykite Productions, each of the participating teams will earn N3 million per game, the runners-up trophy comes with N9 million, while the winner will get N25m.