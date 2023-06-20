Enugu tribunal dismisses Nnaji’s petition against Mbah, Edeoga

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Governorship and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the suit filed by the All Progressive Congress, APC, guber candidate, Uchenna Nnaji against Peter Mbah of PDP, Barr Chijioke Edeoga of Labour Party and Frank Nweke of APGA.

Recall that APC candidate, Nnaji had petitioned the court alleging that the candidates of the three other political parties were not qualified to contest the March 18 election.

In the ruling, the chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Kudirat Akano held that the pre- hearing notice filed by the petitioner was premature and ran foul of the 2022 Electoral Act