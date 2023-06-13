Entrepreneurs urged to utilize digital tools for business growth

Entrepreneurs in the country have been urged to unlock the full potential of their busines through the utilization of digital tools.

This was stated during the launch of the inaugural digital summit by Lagos-based digital marketing firm, Chrone Influitive Company, on Saturday.

In his opening address, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Oluwole Joshua, stated that helping to establish businesses across Africa ranging from medium to large scale was the purpose of Chrone.

He said, “We want to help businesses unlock their full potential through the utilization of digital tools. Also, we aim to collaborate with MSMEs and other firms to nurture micro and small scale enterprise until they achieve the medium-scale status and join ranks of established businesses.”

Speaking at the event, an author and digital strategist, Peter Adesanya, explained that digital tools can be leveraged on to navigate the complexities of today’s volatile and uncertain business landscape.

Several other experts also discussed at a panel session during the event on several opportunities using the technology and available tools.

In his closing remarks at the event, Joshua, expressed appreciation to attendees and speakers who attended.

He noted, “The shared enthusiasm, knowledge and support has created an atmosphere of growth fostering connections and empowering the future of digital marketing in Nigeria and Africa.”

The summit was said to become an annual event that would be partnered by major stakeholders in the industry to open greater opportunities to Nigerians.