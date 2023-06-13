Entrepreneur urges Tinubu to harness skills of Nigerians in diaspora

In a bid to revitalise Nigeria’s economy and leverage the immense potential of its citizens living abroad, prominent entrepreneur and business leader, Osayande Aghaze has advised the newly inaugurated President, Bola Tinubu, to tap into the vast business skills and expertise of Nigerians in the diaspora.

Aghaze, a Nigerian-American, who’s a highly-revered Hollywood filmmaker, e-Commerce operator, herbal healthcare products manufacturer, real estate merchant, amongst other things, expressed his belief that Nigeria’s diaspora community holds significant untapped resources and could play a pivotal role in driving the country’s economic growth.

Maintaining that Nigeria is blessed with millions of highly skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and experts spread across the globe, Aghaze emphasized the need to establish robust mechanisms that would attract their investments, knowledge, and networks back to Nigeria.

“It’s imperative for Nigeria’s new President to harness the professional and business skills of Nigerians in the diaspora. Nigeria has a rich pool of talented professionals and entrepreneurs scattered across the globe. These Nigerians in the diaspora possess a wealth of business knowledge, skills, and expertise that can contribute significantly to the development and growth of their home country.

“Nigeria’s diaspora community represents an invaluable asset that the new president must tap into for the country’s progress. By utilizing the professional and business skills of Nigerians abroad, the leadership can access a vast pool of knowledge, promote economic development, strengthen diplomatic relations, and foster national unity,” he stated.