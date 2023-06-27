EnterpriseNGR to empower 1000 Nigerian youths

Youth

By Cynthia Alo

EnterpriseNGR, an independent member-led advocacy group focused on promoting an enabling policy environment for Nigeria’s Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector, has said that it is now accepting applications from aspiring youths across all 36 states of Nigeria for the Youth of Enterprise (YoE) Internship Programme Cohort 3.



The initiative, which offers paid internship opportunities to young graduates between the ages of 18 and 26 for over a 6-month period, is expected to kick off with a 3-week intensive online orientation course designed to equip interns with the necessary employability skills for success in the workplace.



Chief Executive Officer, CEO, EnterpriseNGR, Ms. Obi Ibekwe, noted that the internship programme has successfully placed 500 interns from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 combined, and will provide internship opportunities to 1000 interns in Cohort 3.



According to her, the group is committed to bridging the gap between talented young individuals and reputable organisations, offering a platform for growth and development.



She said: “We are thrilled to flag off the 3rd cohort of the YoE Internship Programme as we continue our mission of empowering Nigerian youth. The YOE internship programme is the flagship initiative of EnterpriseNGR and our commitment to nurturing the next generation of workplace talent.



The programme has two main objectives which are to facilitate the smooth transition of Nigerian youth from the universities to the workplace and to democratize access to good job opportunities for all Nigerian graduates. “By connecting talented young people with prestigious organisations like PWC, Access Bank, Aluko & Oyebode, Chapel Hill Denham, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, among many others.