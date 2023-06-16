Ensure greater Lagos goal in next 4yrs- Sanwo-Olu charges newly sworn-in SSG, CoS, deputy

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged the new Secretary to the State Government, SSG. Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Tayo Ayinde and Gboyega Soyanwo on their re-appointment as the Chief of Staff, CoS, and the Deputy CoS, respectively to effectively deploy their authorities as well as resources towards achieving the Greater Lagos goal.

Sanwo-Olu, gave the charge on Friday, during the swearing in ceremony of the newly sworn-in SSG, CoS, deputy, held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Today, we are witnessing the swearing in of the first set of key members of this administration who will assist me in piloting the affairs of our State of Excellence to achieve our renewed goal of facilitating the rising of the Greater Lagos in the next four years.

“I congratulate Mr. Ayinde and Soyanwo on their re-appointment as the Chief of Staff and the Deputy Chief of Staff respectively. The decision to bring you on board once again to serve in the same capacity you served in the first term, is a testament to your high level of performance, competence, hard work and loyalty.

“Your reappointment which is well deserved, is a call to greater commitment to the service of the people of Lagos State and a challenge to exhibit more of those positive attributes as we embark on another four years of concerted efforts to achieve the greater Lagos of our dream.

“In the same vein, I congratulate and welcome on board, Barrister Bimbola Salu Hundeyin as the new Secretary to the State Government. Barrister Bimbola Salu Hundeyin is an erudite and experienced Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria with over three decades of experience at the Bar.

“She has also served as a Federal Commissioner representing Lagos State at the National Population Commission (NPC). Given her track record especially her proven dedication to the promotion of the interest of Lagos State which she demonstrated admirably at the NPC, I have no doubt that she will be of great value to this administration.

“Let me emphasize that, your appointments should be seen as a call to service and an acknowledgement of your exemplary track records from your various fields of specialization, which I am sure, will be of tremendous value not only to this administration but to Lagosians at large.

“You are expected to bring your talents and knowledge to bear on the planning, development and implementation of policies, programmes and initiatives that would impact positively on the socio-economic growth and development of the “Smart City” of Lagos State.

“As you already know, I have made a pledge to the good people of Lagos State to reciprocate their trust and confidence with greater dedication and commitment that will impact positively on their lives.

“My expectation therefore is that, you will effectively display the authorities vested in your various offices as well as the resources at your disposal towards ensuring that this goal is achieved.

“Before I end this address, I would like to specially commend and thank the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folasade Jaji for her selfless and invaluable service and contributions to the success of our administration in the first term tenure.

“Once again, I congratulate the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and the Deputy Chief of Staff for their re-appointments; while looking forward to your valuable contributions that will continue to make Lagos the enviable State.”