‘Engage best hands to represent us,’ FCT indigenes beg Tinubu

Tinubu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have urged President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consider enlisting their finest hands to enable effective and beneficial representation, as he begins major appointments in his administration.

The FCT indigenes under the aegis of Concerned FCT Progressive Indigenes and Residents Forum, made the call in a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Sam Ekeh, and its Secretary, Yahaya Yusuf Abaji, on Monday, in Abuja.

According to them, we recognize the need for the President to put together a good team to implement his Renewed Hope vision for the prosperity of Nigeria in all sectors. Therefore, as residents of the FCT, we would not be left out in contributing our quota to realise the president’s agenda.

The group, however, presented a list of individuals within the All Progressives Congress, APC, who they claimed are trustworthy and fit for appointment in the Tinubu-led administration.

“Under this administration, we want to take the bull by the horns and put the political destiny of the FCT into the hands of someone and others we trust and know that can deliver the vision of putting the FCT back on the map.

“Senator Khairat Gwadabe has been a colossus and a pillar of support to the FCT since 1999. Having been the 1st senator representing the FCT to becoming the Chairman of the Nigerian Senators Forum, she alongside other dedicated members of the party has over the years demonstrated capacity, sagacity and a humane disposition towards the affairs of the FCT and the APC in the FCT.

“She has stood up for the party in the FCT and donated generously severally to causes that would uplift the party here in the FCT. Even when the chips are down, she and a few others have been a fortress and a source of encouragement to the party faithful, standing firm and gingering the desired positive direction of the party.

“Therefore, as the President goes on to make key appointments into his administration, we the inhabitants and residents of the FCT implore him to consider our request and look no further than Senator Khairat Gwadabe, Hon AbdulMalik Usman; Hon Tanko Yamawo; Hon; Musa Diko; Galadima, Hon Sam Eloh and Hon Angulu Dobi as worthy representatives of the FCT in his quest to realize the lofty visions of his administration”, they said.