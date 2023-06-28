Emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s virtues of obedience, faith, sacrifice – NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Wednesday celebrated Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to imbibe the virtues of faith, obedience, sacrifice and compassion as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, said the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration called for sober reflection and renewed faith in Allah and Nigeria.

The statement urged Muslims and all Nigerians to pray for peace, love, tolerance, unity, progress and patriotism.

According to the statement, this is important as we jointly tackle multifarious challenges facing the nation, particularly insecurity, economic stagnation and poor infrastructure, and build new Nigeria citizens desire and deserve.

The statement however called on governments at all levels to demonstrate strong, progressive and compassionate leadership in tandem with Section 14(2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

“This provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Nigerians deserve a fair deal from their governments and adequate delivery of dividends of democracy to assuage the pains and hardships of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“The welfare of the people should be uppermost in the hearts of the nation’s leaders in the quest for a better and greater Nigeria,” the party stated.