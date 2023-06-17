Emulate Abaribe’s courage, APGA tells S’East NASS members

By Steve Oko

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has urged South East National Assembly members to emulate the courage of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe in defending the cause of the zone.

National Vice Chairman of APGA, South East zone, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere who threw the challenge in a release, said that the absence of patriotic and vocal lawmakers ready to stick out their necks for the people was part of the reasons “South East is being marginalized” in the scheme of things.

APGA felicitated the former Minority Senate Leader and Senator representing Abia South over his successful inauguration into the 10th Senate.

The party described Senator Abaribe as seasoned, courageous and vocal lawmaker who has distinguished himself as a true voice and defender of the masses.

It noted that “Senator Abaribe had not only firmly stood for and with the good people of his Abia South constituency, but boldly defended the Igbo cause even at the risk of his political career.”

According to Rev. Ehiemere, Senator Abaribe’s return to the red chamber for the 5th time is only an affirmation that the reward for a work well done is more work.

He noted that Senator Abaribe which is the only APGA Senator in the Senate has always stood tall among his colleagues, and endeared himself to his constituents and fans with quality representation and legislative acumen.

The release said that the entire APGA family in the South East zone is very proud of Senator Abaribe and felicitates with him as he celebrates his successful inauguration for a fifth term on Sunday in Aba.

APGA wished the former Deputy Governor well in his fifth term at the Senate while praying for God’s protection, wisdom and courage for more quality representation.

” On behalf of my family, Abia South and the South East zone of APGA, I congratulate you on your successful inauguration and wish you the best as you begin your next legislative tenure”, Ehiemere said.

He assured him of the continued support of the APGA family, while urging other legislators to emulate Senator Abaribe’s courage and maturity in defending the cause of his constituents and Ndigbo in general.

Ehiemere also urged APGA members to remain loyal to the Sly Ezeokenwa-led National Working Committee of the party as well as the Ambassador Sunday Onukwubiri-led state leadership.