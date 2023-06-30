Empower girl child skillfully to enhance economic emancipation —NGO tells govt

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Nigerian government has been urged to empower the girl child in skill acquisition as a means of enhancing economic emancipation from poverty, domestic violence, insecurity, economic deprivation and political backwardness among others.

The call was made during a day retraining of girls ‘Makeup Art Skill’ themed, “Empower the Girl Child Skillfully for Better Tomorrow”, organized by the EDDA WOMEN, Progressive Development Initiative, a non-governmental organization sponsored by Global Affairs Canada, GAC, through ActionAid coordinated by Women’s Rights and Health Project, WRAHP, through Women Voice Leadership, WVL Nigeria project.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Chairperson, EDDA WOMEN, Mrs. Ngozi Ekumankama explained that the programme is a project en-marked for women and girls to be self-sufficient and to develop their confidence to face the world.

Her words: “We are engaging the girls in make-up art skills because there is a need for them to understand the essence of having multiple streams of income.

“Most of the girls that are involved in this vocation are students that just finished their secondary school education. We believe they could use the skill to empower themselves financially while waiting for their admission into universities.

“They should be able to make money to support themselves before going back to school. While students who are already in universities could also use the skill to earn money to support their education.

: This is a way of teaching them financial inclusiveness. We are taking the students from scratch to the next level. We are looking at a situation where these girls would be experts in their various careers. There are lots of benefits in make-up art and the value chain is so amazing that these girls would not want to miss it.

“Unfortunately, the grants given to us could only cater for a day programme but on our own, we are determined to continue with the training so as to ensure that the girls become experts, they could network for better collaboration.

“We are looking at a situation where the trainees will also become trainers to train other girls. We want to create more training opportunities for the girls because one day is not enough for them to master the art.

“This is also to ensure that the grants given for this training are not wasted. We will also organize three or four more classes for the girls on make-up art to become experts before leaving them to continue on their own”, she said.

One of the recipients of the training, Gabriel Beatrice, said, “This is a laudable programme and I am hopeful that I will be financially empowered through this skill. I am also certain that after the training, I will be able to train more people.

“This is a skill that I would like to engage myself in during my spare time. I do not want to be a burden to my parents whenever I secure admission into the university. This is a way of supporting my parents financially to be able to sponsor my education”, she said.

Another recipient, Daniella Oti Nnena, said, “What I learnt from the make-up skill is the ability to enhance my client’s beauty and not to turn my client to a different image completely when rendering my service. There are rules to follow from the beginning to the end and it must be strictly followed if I want to achieve my desired result.