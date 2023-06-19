Emir wants Kebbi govt to dig trenches to enhance security

Gov Idris, Kebbi

Emir of Yauri, Kebbi, Dr Muhammad Zayyanu-Abdullahi, wants the state government to dig trenches around Federal Government College, Yauri to secure the school from bandits.

The emir made the suggestion when he paid a courtesy visit on Gov. Nasir Idris in Birnin Kebbi.

Suspected bandits attacked the school on Saturday and abducted more than 100 students and teachers.

Zayyanu-Abdullahi said his suggestion would enhance security around the college and encourage parents to enrol their children and wards in the school.

He stressed the need for government to engage the services of vigilante groups in the school to complement the efforts of security agencies.

The emir said he also visited to congratulate the governor on his success at the polls and to pledge his loyalty.

“Whoever assists and works for people sincerely, Almighty God will surely assist him to succeed in life,’’ he noted.

Zayyanu-Abdullahi requested for land for the establishment of a federal institution in Yauri, a project that had been lobbied for by the member representing the area at the House of Representatives.

The emir also expressed appreciation that the governor appointed an indigene of Yauri emirate as Secretary to Kebbi State Government, assuring that the appointee would not disappoint the state.

Responding, Gov. Idris thanked the emir for the visit and assured him that his success at the polls was a victory for traditional institutions and for the entire people of Kebbi.

“I assure you that this government belongs to all of you; this prompted us to make your palaces first places of visit during our electioneering campaign to seek for your blessings and prayers.

“I am not surprised at the votes that came from Yauri emirate because I am a teacher like the emir; that’s why I was very comfortable that we would win Yauri,’’ he said.

The governor assured the emir that land would be allocated for the establishment of a federal institution in Yauri, and assured that land owners in the affected areas would be compensated accordingly.

He assured also that government would not allow Federal Government College, Yauri to go into oblivion as it was a college of envy for other communities.

Gov. Idris noted that security remained a key priority of his administration, assuring that Yauri and Zuru emirates were on top of his list.