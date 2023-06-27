Emem Isong-Misodi opens Royal Arts African Centre in Houston ahead of AFFRICUFF 2023

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular Nollywood producer and director Emem Isong-Misodi has recorded another milestone as she recently opened a new multi-million naira Royal Arts African Centre ahead of hosting the inaugural edition of her African Cultural Film Festival, in the United States.

The centre , located in Houston, Texas, is in fulfillment of her lifelong ambition to take the culture of her people beyond the shores of Nigeria.

This is in an effort to foster mutual and peaceful coexistence between each community.

The colourful event was graced by Nollywood stars, directors among other dignitaries, who flew into Houston to be part of history.

Among there included, respected film director, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, Alex Ekubo, Bukky Wright, Thelma Okoduwa, Bola Aduwo, Anita Chris, Ijeoma Onah of Nigeria International Film Summit.

Others were Uche James Iroha, Arch Bishop Cletus Bassey of Destiny International Missions, Pst and Mrs Morayo Fagboro of Kingdom Life Assembly, Bode Ojo, Grace Charis Bassey (formerly Belinda Effah) Ruth Maingi from Kenya to mention a few.

During the event Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen screened his new movie ‘For The Love of Isiuwa to the admiration of all present.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the African Cultural Film Festival (AFFRICUFF), which is billed to take place from October 26th through October 29th 2023, in Houston, Texas.

According to Emem, the 4-day Afrocentric film festival focuses on celebrating African films, short films and documentaries in the bid to unveil the cultural and artistic richness of the black race to a global audience.

“AFFRICUFF aims at honoring cultural richness and artistic expression. It highlights the dynamic and evolving landscape of Africa and films from other parts of the world that are rich in cultural content,” she stated.