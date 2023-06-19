Emefiele: CSO alleges plot to blackmail DSS

…calls for investigation

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A group, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), has alleged plots by some officials who were working for the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele to blackmail the Federal Government and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to thwart the ongoing investigation of the suspended governor.

The CSO that has been in the forefront of nurturing and maintaining the democratic culture in Nigeria in a statement signed by its convener, Rev. Solomon Semaka, disclosed that he would deploy the full wrath of the law to bear on any Nigerian trying to manipulate public opinion against the pragmatic policies this administration is pursuing for the betterment of the Nigerian people.

According to him, “We know that Emefiele while in the office superintendent over economic terrorism that brought the country to its knees. The decision to bring him to book is in the public interest and the Department of State Services even before the new administration had taken such bold steps, thus deflating the narrative of vendetta”.

However, the group also sent a strong warning to some Nigerians who have constituted themselves into a nuisance by plotting to launch a campaign of calumny against the present administration as a way of blackmailing the government over its anti-corruption and transparency stance.

“It has come to our notice that certain unpatriotic Nigerians are loyal to the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has planned grand schemes to discredit the Government with loads of lies about the complicity of their principal thereby turning the public against the government and causing unrest.

“We want to specifically warn some of the officials of the CBN to as a matter of immediate concern desist from his plans to use his office and privileges as a civil servant to attack the government with lies just to protect his principal who has a legitimate case to answer. Let it also be on record that we have warned some of the personal assistants to the former CBN Governor to steer clear of the present investigation of Mr. Emefiele and desist from any act that will put them at loggerheads with the Nigerian masses”, he said.

While calling for the arrest, and prosecution of the culprits involved in the misinformation and twisting of facts to demotivate and distract security forces from doing their job, the CSO urged the the Department of State Security Services to take a step further to block both the foreign and local accounts of this stooges to cripple their financial means and serve as a deterrent to others.

“Our intelligence has revealed misleading commentaries, speculative narratives, storylines and videos being circulated in the social media by mischief makers insinuating that Mr. Emefiele is unjustly detained and that his rights are denied. This is totally false as Mr. Emefiele has direct access to his lawyers, medical services, family members and other persons relevant to him at appropriate hours and days. Those fronting this lies should note that Nigerians are too enlightened to be swayed by cheap blackmail”, the statement further stated.

The group also called on all Nigerians irrespective of party and religious affiliations to support the policies and decisions of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration aimed at creating a renewed Nigeria of hope and aspirations, adding further that “those planning to protest against the Government and the DSS should reconsider their decision and choose rather to stand on the side of justice, transparency, accelerated development and national security”.