Emaduku inaugurates Ukperheren community executive

President General of the Union of Udu Communities, Mr Austin Emaduku has inaugurated the Executive Council of Ukperheren Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, charging the new Exco to work for the community instead of pursuing selfish interests.

Performing the inauguration which took place at the community town hall, Emaduku noted that leadership is all about providing and paving the way for the interest of the masses to be served for growth, progress, peace and development in the land.

Emaduku commended the community executive for the support in the last UUC elections at Otor-Udu, stressing that the whole of Adadja communities gave him and the UUC Exco full support which enabled him to emerge as President General.

He urged the new Exco to be truthful, honest and transparent in managing the affairs of the Community so that together Udu can move forward in the quest for development.President of Ukperheren Community, Mr Philip Igben, in his inaugural speech, thanked the people for the confidence reposed in him, promising to discharge his duties diligently in such a way as to bring peace and development to the community.

He assured the people of Ukperheren that he was going to be a leader and not ruler so team work, consensus and peace-building will be the hallmark of his administration. Legal adviser of the Union of Udu Communities, Barr Moses Segba administered the oath of office on the new Exco, charging them to be law-abiding in all their actions and activities.

Those sworn in are Philip Igben, Chairman; Patrick Sodje, Vice Chairman; Okotete Emmanuel, Secretary; and Friday Onakemu, Assistant Secretary. Others are Koloru Noah, Spokesman; Raphael Obire, Assistant Spokesman; Clement Ukale, Treasurer; Emmanuel Opuama, Assistant Treasurer; Shakara Ukale, Auditor; Polo Godwin, Financial Secretary; Peter Akata, Youth Leader and Mrs Ezekiel Mary, Woman Leader.

The UUC executive who were present at the ceremony include Mr Austin Akpotu Emaduku. President General; Evang Andrew Dokie. First Vice President; Hon. Austin Okorugbo Asst Secretary; Dcn Nigeria Okorode FHNR JP. Spokesman; Comrade Sunday Subi JP. Auditor 1 and Barr Moses Sagba FHNR Esq. Legal 1.

Others are Comrade James Sibitor. Welfare Director; Chief Peter Akunuhor Assistant PRO; Comrade John Okiemute Okere Assistant PRO; Mr Josiah Golah Assistant Auditor; Chief Moro Potokri, Ex-Officio Owhrode; Mr John Kurame Ex-Officio Uloho; and Comrade Francis Leleji Ex-Officio Adadja.