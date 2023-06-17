Elizade Varsity gets full accreditation in Nursing Science

—- NMCN increases yearly intake to 100 students

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has given full accreditation to the Nursing Science of Elizade University, llara- Mokin, Ondo state.

A statement by the Institution’s Registrar, Omololu Adegbenro, said this followed the recent accreditation visit to the Nursing Science programme by a team from the Council.

Adegbenro said that ” in a report addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, and signed by the Secretary-General/Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar, the full accreditation is for a period of five years with a yearly intake of 100 students.

“The report described the teaching, including laboratory facilities in the Nursing programme as very standard, while also noting that the medical facilities used by the students for their clinical rotation are very impressive.

Reacting to the report, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olukayode Amund, expressed appreciation to all members of the University community, and in particular, the faculty and staff of the Department of Nursing Science for working round the clock to achieve this feat.

Amund also congratulated the students for being trained by competent experts with modern medical equipment.

Recall that the National Universities Commission had also given full accreditation to the Nursing Science programme following the commission’s accreditation visit in November 2022.

Speaking on the Nursing Council’s full accreditation, the Founder of the University, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, thanked God for the resources provided by God to establish and consistently fund the University, while also assuring of his unalloyed commitment to the overall success of the University.

Ade Ojo urged all faculty and staff of the University to continue to give their best to the University.

The founder also advised the students to take full advantage of the modern facilities in the University and be committed to their studies.