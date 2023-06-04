Eliquis will prevent stroke in patient with heart condition, says firm

Pfizer has relaunched Eliquis an anticoagulant to address the gradual increase in the prevalence of stroke due to heart condition called atrial fibrillation in Nigeria



Speaking at the relaunch, Cluster Lead West Africa at Pfizer, Olayinka Subair said the company focus on the areas of greatest need, tackling the diseases that present the biggest challenge across countries and regions.

He added: “While advocacy on the management of heart conditions like atrial fibrillation and blood glucose level are gaining ground, there is still a lot to be done to create necessary awareness among patients and practitioners because knowledge and experience have shown that complications from heart conditions are preventable and reversible when identified early.”



Speaking, a Professor of Medicine, Consultant physician and Cardiologist College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Prof. Amam Chinyere Mbakwem while delivering the key note address entitled: ‘Unmet Needs in Stroke Prevention for High Risk Patients with NVAF – Nigeria Perspective’ explained: “Eliquis is an anticoagulant used in adults to prevent a blood clot from forming in the heart in patients with an irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation), venous thromboembolism (VTE)and at least one additional risk factor. Venous thromboembolism (VTE), a term referring to blood clots in the veins, is an underdiagnosed and serious, yet preventable medical condition that can cause disability and death. Blood clots may break off and travel to the brain and lead to a stroke or to other organs and prevent normal blood flow to that organ (also known as a systemic embolism).



“A stroke can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical attention. Anticoagulants or Blood thinner are medicines that prevent blood clots from forming. They do not break up clots that you already have. But they can stop those clots from getting bigger. “



She explained that it was important to treat blood clots, because clots in the blood vessels and heart can cause heart attacks, strokes, and blockages.



