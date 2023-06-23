Ekiti group hails Tinubu on Alake’s appointment

…Says it’s a round peg in a round hole

By Gabriel Olawale

An Ekiti based socio-economic group, Ekiti Pacers has shown its unreserved appreciation to the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for appointing its kinsman, Dele Alake, as Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy.

The group described the appointment as very significant and appropriate, saying; “it’s a round peg in a round hole.

In a press statement signed by the duo of the group’s Gov’nor, Alexander Oke and its Information Officer, Olusola Benson, Ekiti Pacers said; “though the appointment was relatively not a surprising one, based on Alake’s track record of professionalism, tenancy of purpose, loyalty to his political structure and dedication to the service of the country, but kudos must be given to the President not just for his political sagacity, but also for his efforts in ensuring that, right hands are put in place, as well as his genuine interest in developing the country.”

The statement read further that; “at this particular stage of Nigeria’s nationhood, it is apparent that the nation needs right hands as well as people with the right knowledge of Nigeria and Nigerians’ challenges with the most appropriate solution to make the nation a pride of all.”

It also noted that, the President hasn’t disappointed so far in his efforts, saying; “he is already replicating the strategy he used as Lagos State Governor, where he assembled one of the best team ever in Nigeria’s political governance and public administration history. It is obvious that Nigeria is in for a first class democratic governance for the next four years.”

Ekiti Pacers, established about twenty years ago is made up of young and vibrant professionals in diverse sector of the economy. Over the years, the group has been committed to efforts and programs aimed at raising the standard of living of people in the society at large. Though, with members, who are mostly indegens of Ikoro-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State, its socio-economic interventions in the society have transcended different tribes and ethnic groups.