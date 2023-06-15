Eight months pregnant woman raped by commercial motorcyclist in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

An eight-month-old pregnant woman has reportedly been raped by a 40 year old commercial motorcyclist, John Akpo at Irabi, Obi Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered from a source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity that the suspect picked the lady at about 7pm on the fateful day to convey her home from the market but on the way forcefully took her into a bush and sexually assaulted her.

He said: “From the account of the woman, she was going home from the market around 7pm few days ago. She flagged down an okada man and bargained with him to take her home.

“Whie on their way home, the okada man diverted from the main road to a nearby bush, held her down and raped her.

“As he was raping her, the woman became unconscious and the bike man, thinking that the woman was dead, dragged her and dumped her by a river bank where she laid till the next day.

“In the morning, she woke up and discovered herself in a state of subconsciousness. She was too weak to stand so she just laid there praying for help.”

“She laid there by the river bank when her people who were already searching for her, found her in that state and took her to the hospital.

“The matter was reported to the nearest police station and they traced the suspect and arrested him. After his arrest he was moved to the Police Headquarters in Makurdi for further investigation.”

It was gathered that after being treated at a hospital in Obi the victim was moved to Makurdi for further medical attention.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP. Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.