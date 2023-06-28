Eid: Make life easier for Nigerians, cleric urges Tinubu

Nurudeen Abdul-Kadiri, the Chief Imam of Alhaja Sideeqat Ahmad Megida Central Mosque, Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Wednesday, urged the present administration to do everything humanly possible to make life easier for Nigerians.

Kadiri made the plea after slaughtering a ram during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration at the Alhaja Sideeqat Ahmad Megida Central Mosque premises, in Ikorodu.

He urged President Ahmed Tinubu to make compassionate policies that would promote welfare of the masses.

The cleric prayed to God to guide Tinubu aright and pleaded with Nigerians to support him and his administration to achieve the renewed hope mandate.

He also called on Nigerians to cooperate with the government in its efforts to improve their situation and alleviate the sufferings of the citizens.

“God says he will not change the situation of any nation until the people have a positive attitudinal change, because if government is committed on its part and the citizens are not doing the right things, there will not be much progress.

“Nigerians should have faith that 2023 and other years will be tremendous for all, but we all need to pray for our leaders and for greater future,” he said.

The cleric said that Muslims unable to slaughter rams on Wednesday could do so on Thursday, Friday and Saturday the fourth day of Eid-el Kabir, urging that the rams should be slaughtered before the Asr prayer.

He prayed for safe return of those on pilgrimage to Mecca, and that Allah should accept their hajj.

Kadiri urged Nigerians to engage in things that would promote unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

The cleric said that good governance and good followers were essential in nation-building.

A businessman, Alhaji Ibrahim Awikokolojuoloro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he appreciated God for the gift of life.

He said that many people were not comfortable, yet came to the mosque to thank Allah.

A businesswoman, Mrs Lateefah Alimi, prayed to Allah to guide the president and urged him to consider roads rehabilitation.

A fashion entrepreneur, Mrs Rukoyyah Adedoyin, said her heart was filled with thanks and happiness for witnessing another year on earth.

Adedoyin prayed for more success for the president and the state, looking forward to develop in all sectors of the country.