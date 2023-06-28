Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu needs our prayers, moral support — NYC

President Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele

The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC has called on the Muslim faithful to support President Bola Tinubu with their prayers as well as their moral support stating that the season’s celebration calls for unity and purposeful Nigeria by all Nigerians in all spheres of life.

The Secretary-General, NYC, Dr. Raymond Edoh made the statement in a congratulatory message to the Muslim faithful he signed and made available to journalists by his media aide, Emmanuel Daudu on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the call for a purposeful and unified Nigeria is on account of the overwhelming achievements of the incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu within few weeks in office.

“President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is doing well in terms of leadership and he needs that moral support from all Nigerians to keep the tempo high”, he said.

While charging the youths on hard work, he called on them to remain believers of the nation’s greatness for higher heights stressing that going by the programs, and policies Ahmed Bola Tinubu is rolling out, he is optimistic for a better Nigeria in the next few years to come.

He tasked President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to remain committed to the affairs of the youth urging him to engage them in apex leadership positions as a way of carrying them along to achieve youth inclusiveness.