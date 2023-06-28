Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu, Buhari, Akpabio, Atiku, Obi, govs, CAN preach love, peace

A handout picture provided by Saudi Ministry of Media on August 2, 2020 shows Muslim pilgrims circumambulating around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, while mask-clad and along specific pre-ordained rings as measures due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on the final day of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage. – Massive crowds in previous years triggered deadly stampedes during the ritual, but this year only up to 10,000 Muslims are taking part after millions of international pilgrims were barred because of the covid-19 pandemic crisis. (Photo by – / Saudi Ministry of Media / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / HO / SAUDI MINISTRY OF MEDIA” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===

Governing Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life — BUHARI

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Wole Mosadomi, Luminous Jannamike, John Alechenu, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, yesterday called for sober reflection as they felicitated with Muslims on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

State governors, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and telecoms company, Glo, among others, also made similar calls.

Nigeria’s problems not insurmountable –Tinubu

In his message, President Tinubu enjoined Muslims to show mercy and compassion to others. He acknowledged the challenges people were going through but assured that the problems were not insurmountable as he was working hard with his team for solutions

He said: “As we immerse ourselves in the joy of this moment and celebrate, let us remember those who may not be as fortunate as us. There is no greater sense of duty ever recorded in history outside the ennobling example of Prophet Ibrahim in offering his only son Ismail as a sacrifice to Allah.

“The best way by which we can demonstrate this example is in how we conduct ourselves in relation to our fellow citizens and in our duties to our beloved country. We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love and compassion.

“At the moment, our country is going through some challenges, especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges. While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable. ‘’I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far, to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth.”

Support Tinubu to succeed – Buhari

On his part, former President Muhammadu Buhari, while congratulating Muslims, urged them to support President Tinubu’s administration to succeed.

According to him, “leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life and urged Nigerians to fully support the Tinubu administration to succeed. Leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens.”

Imbibe love, unity and faith — Akpabio

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in his goodwill message, urged Muslims not to forget the tenets of the season, which are love, obedience and perseverance, as they celebrate.

He also urged Nigerians to eschew bitterness, and hatred and imbibe the spirit of love, unity and faith during the celebration, noting that “it is only in a state of peace and tranquillity that governments at all levels would be able to get the country out of its current economic situation”.

Pray for the success of leaders- Abbas

In his message, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, called on Nigerians to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country. Abbas urged the citizens to use the occasion to pray for the success of the administration of President Tinubu while calling for their spiritual and moral support for all elected and appointed leaders nationwide.

“It is a time to thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy upon our nation. It is a time to reflect on the prospects and the brighter future ahead of the nation. It is also a time to pray for the success of our leaders, as they move to tackle the challenges facing the country, counting on the prayers and support of the people,” he said.

Live a life of sacrifice – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, asked Nigerians to seek God’s blessings to elevate the country “to a path of peace, harmony, and prosperity” while also enjoining them to live a life of sacrifice,

Abubakar said the significance of the celebration is about the “profitability of being patient with God in our affairs as human beings, and most especially, as Muslims.

“We are also enjoined to follow the footsteps of the prophets, especially Prophet Muhammad, which means that we must live our everyday life as a sacrifice, not just for our families, but the communities where we find ourselves.”

Obi calls for more prayers

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, called on Nigerians, especially the Muslim Umma, to intensify their prayers for the security and prosperity of the nation.

Obi in his Sallah message via tweeter, said: “An intense prayer for our dear country has become very necessary more than ever before as our nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive.

“Our economy is already under severe stress, the currency is losing value daily, unemployment and inflation rising at unprecedented speed, and people living in multi-dimensional poverty are increasing by the day.”

Govs call for sober reflection

Osun

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, rejoiced with the Muslim faithful, assuring them of his commitment to delivering good governance.

The governor in a Sallah message issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, urged Muslims in the state to rededicate themselves to serving Allah and humanity for a prosperous state.

Ogun

On his part, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun expressed his gratitude to Allah for the success of pilgrims at Arafat noting that it was a great achievement.

He rejoiced with Ogun Pilgrims on the success of the 2023 Hajj exercise, praying that all that they have prayed to Allah be granted.

Katsina

Katsina State governor, Mallam Dikko Radda admonished Nigerians to treat each other as one irrespective of religious differences. Radda urged Muslims in Katsina and other parts of the country, to steadfastly pray for national unity, peace and integration during this season.

Niger

Niger State governor, Mohammed Bago urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues of love, obedience, and sacrifices as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim. The Governor stressed the significance of Eid-El-Kabir to Muslims and called on them to use the occasion to deepen their faith and submission to the will of Allah.

Oyo

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, who appreciated the Muslims for their support and prayers, called on them to continue to pray for his administration, the state and Nigeria.

According to the governor, the continued peace and prosperity of Oyo State and the success of his government are hinged on the prayers and support of the people.

Ekiti

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, described Eid-el-Kabir as a time to appreciate the Almighty Allah for his mercies and benevolence. The governor rejoiced with the Muslim faithful for another opportunity to witness the celebration of an important festival in the Islamic Calendar.

Enugu

Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, while felicitating with Muslims, called on both the Muslim Ummah and other Nigerians to make uncommon sacrifices for the development of the country and further urged them to sustain the spirit of the Sallah celebration which encapsulates peace, love, unity, progress, neighbourliness, development and nation-building, promising to forge a common front for the wellness of the society.

Nigerians must embrace peace, love — CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, extended warm felicitations to Muslim faithful in the country urging all Nigerians to embrace peace, unity, and love for one another. In a press statement yesterday, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, highlighted the significance of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, which commemorates the values of sacrifice, love, and obedience.

“We join our Muslim brothers and sisters in marking this auspicious occasion and call on all Nigerians to put aside our differences and work together to build a stronger, more united, and prosperous nation,” he said.

Glo congratulates Muslims

Foremost telecommunications service provider, Globacom, also congratulated Nigerian Muslims urging them to celebrate with love, unity and promote good neighbourliness as contained in the teachings of the Holy Quran.

In a statement yesterday, Globacom enjoined Muslims to use the festive period to pray for the unity and development of the country and continue cultivating the spirit of self-restraint and rededicating themselves to the service of Allah.

