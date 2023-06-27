Eid-el-Kabir: Senator Sani Musa felicitates Muslims

Says appointment of new Service Chiefs and the IGP will soon add impetus to the fight against insecurity

***Assures that President Tinubu is on top of the situation to tackle the mirage of problems facing many parts of the country

By Henry Umoru,ABUJA

AS Muslim faithful in Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has felicitated with Muslims across the country.

In a Sallah Message, he personally signed on Tuesday in Abuja, the immediate past Chairman, Senate Services Committee urged all to remember the less privileged in the spirit of the celebration by supporting them to mark the Eid-el- Kabir and have a spirit of belonging.

Commending the government, Senator Musa that President Bola Tinubu led the administration was on top of the situation as the President has shown the capacity to tackle the mirage of problems facing many parts of the country.

Senator Musa lamented the series of attacks by bandits and gunmen that have made life very unbearable for the people, thereby resulting also in their inability to perform their fundamental rights to freedom as enshrined in the constitution, just as he said that apart from losing their loved ones some were maimed.

He expressed optimism that with the appointment of new service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, they would soon add impetus to the fight against insecurity in parts of Niger state and the country in general.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had last Monday retired Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and Comptroller of Customs, Col Hameed Ali, retd among others.

President then appointed Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser; Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff;Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; DIG Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector-General of Police and Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye, Chief of Defense Intelligence.

Senator Sani Musa’s Sallah Message read, ” I seize this opportunity to rejoice with you all on the occasion of the celebration of this year’s Eid Kabir the feast of sacrifice. I pray almighty Allah will accept our sacrifices.

“I admonish you to as you celebrate remember those who are less privileged by supporting them to celebrate and have a spirit of belonging.

“I am aware that the last few weeks have been periods of uncertainty, fears and a series of attacks by bandits and gunmen which have made life very unbearable for a lot of our people, resulting also in their inability to perform their fundamental rights to freedom as enshrined in our constitution and apart from losing their loved ones some were maimed.

“However I assure you that the government is on top of the situation as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown the capacity to tackle the mirage of problems facing many parts of the country.

“The appointment of new service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police I am sure will soon add impetus to the fight against insecurity in parts of our state and the country in general.

“While the Service Chiefs settle down to their assignments I implore you to be more security conscious this period and after.

“As we celebrate this Eid Kabir I charge you to continue to have faith in the governments at state and federal levels and pray for continued peace and progress of our leaders, state and country. Barakah da Sallah.”