Eid-el-Kabir: Senator Plang tasks Muslims on sacrifice, tolerance

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Muslims have been called upon to continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, love, peace, and tolerance, as well as the need to supplicate the will of Allah in all situations as religious leaders are urged to preach the messages that promote mutual co-existence in society.

Senator Diket Plang who represents Plateau Central in the National Assembly gave the charge as he celebrates with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Plang urged the Muslims to preach and practice the virtue of love for humanity as demonstrated by Prophet Mohammed and stressed the opportunity to witness the celebration of an important festival in the Islamic calendar should be used to reflect on their relationship with Allah and fellow human beings.

He prayed that “The will of the Almighty Allah should continue to resonate in the lives of the faithful and guide them in their relationship with the creator and

fellow human beings.”

The Senator again condemned the recent attacks in some parts of his constituency, and implored the people, irrespective of their political and religious differences, to “use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to rally around one another and embrace the virtues of peace and togetherness.”