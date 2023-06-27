Eid-el-Kabir: Reps’ deputy speaker, Kalu greets Muslims, urges support for govt

Kalu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has felicitated Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement made available by his media office on Tuesday, Kalu enjoined Muslims and indeed, Nigerians at large to pray and show love to one another.

While calling for citizens support to all the tiers of government in the country, the deputy speaker urged the people to keep hope alive, assuring the resolve of the 10th House to better their lot through people-oriented legislations.

Kalu also emphasized the need for religious tolerance irrespective of political or ethnic affinities, expressing optimism that there would be a restoration of peace and prosperity for Nigeria despite its current challenges.

He said “In the spirit of this special occasion, I urge Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians to uphold lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice which are the foundation of the festival, during and after the festivities. This is a time for all of us to go out to reiterate our belief in Nigeria, as well as engage in acts that can solidify the peace, unity and prosperity of the nation.

“I appeal to Nigerians to continue to positively supplement the efforts of the three tiers of government, security agencies and other critical stakeholders, to ensure peace, unity and security of the nation. I am hopeful that the prayers that come with this great celebration will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria. I wish our Muslims brothers and sisters a peaceful Sallah celebration.”