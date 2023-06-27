Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for Nigeria’s progress, peace, REDAN advises Muslims

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

PRESIDENT of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, REDAN, Dr Aliyu Wamakko, has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Speaking with newsmen on the occasion of Sallah in Abuja, Dr. Wamakko advised them to use the occasion in praying for a secured and better Nigeria.

He also stressed the need for them to pray for national peace and economic development and safe return of Nigerians who are on pilgrimage to Mecca

According to him, the task of repositioning Nigeria for greatness required the prayers and support of everyone irrespective of religion, tribe or political differences.

The President of REDAN used the opportunity to restate the commitment of the Association towards quality housing delivery towards reducing housing deficit in the country.

He added that REDAN is already partnering with other relevant Organizations within and outside the country on the need to ensure affordable and accessible accomodations for every segment of Nigerian nationwide.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to assent to the Bill for an Act to establish the Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria, RECON.

Dr. Wamakko said the Bill when signed into law would further enhance professionalism in real estate business, reduce building collapse as well as housing deficit in the country.

The President of REDAN also advised State and Local Governments to put in place policies and programmes that would assist their people in owning their houses towards improving their living conditions.

He restated the commitment of the Association towards complementing the efforts of Government at all levels in ensuring quality and affordable housing to Nigerians.