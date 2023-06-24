Eid-el-Kabir: Police assure of adequate security at praying grounds, parks

The Police Command in Ogun has assured of the provision of adequate security at praying grounds and recreation parks across the state during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

SP Omolola Odutola, the Police spokesperson in the state, gave the assurance through a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Odutola stated that adequate security would be deployed at all prayer grounds to ensure polite and firm screening of individuals, vehicles and luggage at various venues.

She added that there would also be effective crowd control at recreation parks and other related venues.

“Security personnel will man the houses of notable Islamic clerics, political leaders, traditional rulers and top government officials during and after the celebration.

“Traffic marshalls from all sister agencies will be visible at all traffic points to ensure free vehicular movement.

“Policemen, along with personnel from sister agencies, will be seen patrolling the state.

”Therefore, citizens are advised to kindly expect to go through reasonable stop-and-search, only where it becomes necessary as a last resort in cases of suspicion.

“Residents are therefore enjoined to use the control room telephone numbers 09159578888/08081770416, which are toll-free lines, during and after the celebration.

”They are to report anyone suspected to be disrupting the peace and tranquillity of the state anywhere,” Odutola added.

The police spokesperson explained that flash points would be taken over by all security personnel, saying citizens should expect plain-clothed detectives and that the command was not leaving any stone unturned.

“The Department of Operations, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bolanle Muritala, will coordinate all security personnel deployed for this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“So, Ogun people should please go about their celebrations and do not panic or fear any form of danger.

“Accept the assurances of crack policemen to ensure a hitch-free public holiday and Sallah celebrations,” she said.