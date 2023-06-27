Eid-el-Kabir: Osun cancels free train ride due to accident

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun state government have stated that it annual free train ride, tagged “Imole Train services for the Ileya festival”, will not hold due to a train accident around Abeokuta -Lagos old guage line.

In a statement by Kehinde Odediran, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, the government noted that the accident affected part of the train track, halting any train movement on the Lagos- Abeokuta line.

It further added that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had commenced repair and rehabilitation work for the damaged part of the track adding that still ongoing and reports from the NRC confirmed that the free service cannot be accommodated.

It reads; “Osun state government regrets to announce that The annual Imole Free Train service scheduled to convey hundreds of passengers from Lagos state to Osun to mark the Eid- El- Kabir celebration will no longer hold.

“The unfortunate development is as a result of serious technical issues being currently experienced by the Nigeria Railway Corporation ( NRC)

“We wish to state with all sense of responsibility and in line with the ideals of Senator Ademola Adelekes annual Imole free train service that as soon as the technical hitches get rectified,normal services will resume accordingly.

“We also wish to state that , notwithstanding the present unfortunate development, the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke will continue to provide the Imole Free Train Service to all our people during all festive seasons without any let or hindrance”.