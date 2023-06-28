Eid-el-Kabir: Onjeh felicitates Muslim faithful

Comrade Daniel Donald Onjeh, the APC Senatorial Candidate for the Benue South Senatorial Zone, felicitates with the Muslim Ummah on the feast of Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement released to the press, Comrade Onjeh prayed that the blessings of Allah would fill their lives with peace, joy, and good health. He also states that as Allah replaced Ismail with a ram, He shall replace their sorrow with joy, and their lack with abundance. Onjeh also prayed that Allah accepts their good deeds, forgives their sins and transgressions, and rewards their acts of worship.

He also enjoined all Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, to learn from good Prophet Ibrahim’s faith and Ismail’s obedience and, at all times, submit to the will of Allah, for it is true.

Furthermore, he called on Nigerians of all tribes, faiths, and political leanings to imbibe the virtue of neighbourliness taught in the Holy Books and to live in peace and harmony, always being mindful of one another.

He urged Nigerians to continuously pray for the success of the Tinubu administration so that the excellent work it has started will be sustained to take Nigeria to greater heights. Onjeh stated that without a doubt, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is on the right path, as you can tell a good dancer from his first steps on the dancefloor.

Comrade Onjeh concluded by wishing all Muslims a happy and blessed Eid-el-Kabir celebration.