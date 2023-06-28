Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 767 personnel in Anambra

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), Anambra Command, says it deployed 767 personnel to secure places of worship and critical national infrastructure across Anambra during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Mr Edwin Okadigbo, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday in Awka.

Okadigbo stated that the deployment was directed by the state Commandant, Mr Edwin Osuala.

The statement quoted Osuala as instructing the personnel to work in synergy with other Security Agencies to intensify existing proactive, visibility and confidence-building policing strategies in the state.

Osuala also advised the Area Commanders, Divisional Officers and heads of Operational Units to deploy all operational resources at their disposal to strategic places spanning the length and breadth of the state.

“I will like you to spread your dragnet to places of worship, markets, recreational centres and other Critical Public infrastructure to forestall any attack,” the statement quoted Osuala as saying.

He said that all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers should supervise their subordinates and ensure they demonstrate professionalism and civility in the discharge of duties.

He added that the directive is in line with the determination of the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, to irrevocably commit to upholding the tenets of the rule of law, stressing that the Corps would not condone any form of misuse of power.

The State Commandant used the medium to felicitate with the Muslim faithful and the good people of the state on the occasion of the Eid- El Kabir celebration, advising them to celebrate with decorum and in moderation.

He urged residents to be security conscious, extremely vigilant and share credible information with the nearest NSCDC Divisional office immediately if they notice any suspicious movements.

The Command provided the following GSM numbers for urgent information sharing: 08066769442, 08036172748, 08035913830, 08036086018, 08035406492.