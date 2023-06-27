Eid-El-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 40,000 personnel nationwide

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 40,000 personnel to provide security across the country as Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-El-Fitr.

This is contained in a statement by NSCDC Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Odumosu said that NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi ordered the personnel to ensure proper protection of critical national assets and infrastructure in joint operations with sister agencies.

The CG also directed the personnel to man strategic locations such as places of worship, recreational centers, markets, shopping malls, motor parks, and other sensitive locations.

He charged heads of formations to be more vigilant and highly sensitive to their environment to avoid unpleasant surprises from enemies of the country.

“You must be on top of your game, be very vigilant and highly sensitive to your environment because we are not going to take any chances,” he said.

He further charged all commands to be proactive, so as to achieve greater results.

“An intelligent-driven approach must be adopted to nip crime in the bud, be proactive and make sure you engage intelligent driven strategies.

“This will help to get credible information about intended plans of criminal elements so that we can crush them before they strike,” Audi said.

Audi further warned all Zonal Commanders to effectively coordinate formations under their jurisdictions to prevent any breach of the peace.

“All Special Forces of the Corps must be fully engaged during the Sallah celebration to guarantee the safety of lives of our people.

“I will hold Zonal Commanders responsible and State Commandants accountable for any breach of peace in any state,” he warned.

He called on all Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the peace and unity of the country, and success of the new administration.

The CG charged all personnel to cooperate and synergise with other security agencies to tackle all forms of criminalities.