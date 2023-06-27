Eid-el-kabir: NOA tasks Muslims on united Nigeria 

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on the Muslim faithful to continue to pray for a united and prosperous nation in the spirit of renewed hope of the present administration.

Its Director-General, Dr Garba Abari, gave the advice in a Eid-el-Kabir Sallah message issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the agency’s Assistant Director, Press, Mr Paul Odenyi.

Abari urged them to imbibe the virtues of obedience, peace and sacrifice which the festival signified.

He also urged Muslims to use the celebration to seek divine wisdom for Nigerian leaders and those in the helm of affairs in the country.

According to NOA chief, it is only with prayers, sacrifice and faith in God that any nation can peacefully navigate the challenges of nationhood as desired by all citizens.

He urged Nigerians to be vigilant of their immediate environment as they go about the Sallah celebration, stressing the importance of maintaining constant alertness at all times. (NAN)