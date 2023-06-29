Eid-el-Kabir: NCPC boss felicitates Muslims

Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has felicitated with the Muslim faithful in Nigeria on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This is contained in a goodwill message by Celestine Toruka, Deputy Director and Head Media and Public Relations of commission, issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Pam enjoined the Muslim Ummah to put their trust in God and be obedient to constitute authorities as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

The executive secretary further urged all Muslims in Nigeria to translate the sacrifices they had offered during the celebration toward promoting peaceful coexistence in their various communities.

He particularly advised them to shun divisive tendencies, be tolerant and show unconditional love to their neighbours at all times.

”Use this Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for the success of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, so that its mantra of ”Renewed Hope” for all will be achieved.

”The nation needs the prayers of every citizen so that the government of the day will be able to deliver on its promises for a better Nigeria,”Pam said.

Pam appealed to Nigerians to support and cooperate with the government, insisting that the ongoing reforms were in the best interest of all.

He also called on Nigerians to exercise patience and be ready to make sacrifices, adding that such move would enable government deliver on dividends of democracy. (NAN)