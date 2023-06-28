Eid -el-kabir: Let’s work for development of Nigeria – Nwifuru

Nwifuru

By Peter Okutu

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Wednesday called on Nigeria leaders to put aside parochial interest and work towards ensuring that the county gets to the pinnacle of development.

He made the call in a message during this year’s Eid -el-kabir.

According to the Governor, “For the country to attain greatness, our Leaders should at all times preach peace and unity and display love towards one another irrespective of religious and political affiliations”.

Governor Nwifuru enjoined Nigerians to emulate prophet Ibrahim by extending hands of kindness to their neighbours.

“As you celebrate today, I want to appeal to you to remember the downtrodden who needs your help. You must strive to give them a sense of belonging. You must also use this solemn occasion to reflect on the life of prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice and obidence to Almighty Allah.”

The Governor who used the occasion to appreciate Muslims in the State for their steadfastness, pledged to re- dedicate himself to providing selfless service to residents of the State, irrespective of religious affiliation.

He further urged Muslims to continue to pray and support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed in the task of moving the nation forward.