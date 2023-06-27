Eid-el-Kabir: Let’s use religion to foster unity, says PDP chieftain

Mr Dotun Babayemi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, says religion should be viewed as a means to promote unity within Nigeria, rather than a tool for causing instability.

Babayemi said this in his congratulatory message to Muslims on Eid-del-Kabir celebration on Tuesday in Oshogbo.

He emphasised the importance of redirecting energy away from religious conflicts and negative influences, urging Nigerians to use their religious beliefs as a solid support base for those leading the nation.

This, he noted, would encourage national development.

Babayemi also urged adherents of different religions in the country not to relent in their prayers for the success of the present administration.

“Unity, at any point in time in the life of any given society, plays a very vital role in the co-existence of that society which invariably can lead to a desired growth and development for the good of its people.

“As a people, we should not be using religion as a channel to be fanning the embers of discord in our society.

“This will not in any way commend us to God and more importantly, it will only make our society to be on a perpetual retrogressive lane,” he said.

Babayemi, while rejoicing with the Muslim faithful on this Eid-del-Kabir celebration, advised that the import of the sacrificial lessons enshrined in the celebration should not be forgotten.

“The selflessness and the love encoded in Eid-del-Kabir should be the guiding light in our day-to-day dealings with our neighbours and the nation.

“This no doubt will go a long way in making our country to be great as being desired,” he said.

The PDP Chieftain urged the people of the country to always be their brothers’ keepers for the purpose of bonding and peaceful co-existence. (NAN)